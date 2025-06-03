Spanish king Felipe VI to reportedly make official visit to Romania

The king of Spain, Felipe VI, is reportedly set to make an official visit to Romania next week, arriving on the evening of June 9, according to TVRinfo. On June 10, the monarch will go to Cincu military base, in central Romania, where Spanish soldiers are deployed on NATO missions to ensure security on the eastern flank.

Felipe VI will be the first high-ranking official received by the new president of Romania, Nicușor Dan, since taking office.

The visit takes place in a context of close bilateral cooperation between Romania and Spain, strengthened also through military collaboration within NATO.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia last visited Romania in 2009, at the time as the prince and princess of Asturias. Felipe became monarch of Spain after the previous king, Juan Carlos, stepped down in 2014 after a series of scandals.

Romania was also previously visited by former monarchs of Spain, king Juan Carlos I and queen Sofia, in 1978 and 2003.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Felipe VI on Facebook)