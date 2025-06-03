Politics

Spanish king Felipe VI to reportedly make official visit to Romania

03 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The king of Spain, Felipe VI, is reportedly set to make an official visit to Romania next week, arriving on the evening of June 9, according to TVRinfo. On June 10, the monarch will go to Cincu military base, in central Romania, where Spanish soldiers are deployed on NATO missions to ensure security on the eastern flank.

Felipe VI will be the first high-ranking official received by the new president of Romania, Nicușor Dan, since taking office. 

The visit takes place in a context of close bilateral cooperation between Romania and Spain, strengthened also through military collaboration within NATO.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia last visited Romania in 2009, at the time as the prince and princess of Asturias. Felipe became monarch of Spain after the previous king, Juan Carlos, stepped down in 2014 after a series of scandals. 

Romania was also previously visited by former monarchs of Spain, king Juan Carlos I and queen Sofia, in 1978 and 2003. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Felipe VI on Facebook)

Normal
Politics

Spanish king Felipe VI to reportedly make official visit to Romania

03 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The king of Spain, Felipe VI, is reportedly set to make an official visit to Romania next week, arriving on the evening of June 9, according to TVRinfo. On June 10, the monarch will go to Cincu military base, in central Romania, where Spanish soldiers are deployed on NATO missions to ensure security on the eastern flank.

Felipe VI will be the first high-ranking official received by the new president of Romania, Nicușor Dan, since taking office. 

The visit takes place in a context of close bilateral cooperation between Romania and Spain, strengthened also through military collaboration within NATO.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia last visited Romania in 2009, at the time as the prince and princess of Asturias. Felipe became monarch of Spain after the previous king, Juan Carlos, stepped down in 2014 after a series of scandals. 

Romania was also previously visited by former monarchs of Spain, king Juan Carlos I and queen Sofia, in 1978 and 2003. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Felipe VI on Facebook)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 June 2025
Politics
Spanish king Felipe VI to reportedly make official visit to Romania
03 June 2025
Entertainment
Transylvanian-themed amusement park to open in Romania's Miercurea-Ciuc with EUR 56 mln investment
03 June 2025
Justice
Andrew Tate reportedly bought “golden passport” from Vanuatu before arrest in Romania
03 June 2025
Society
Romanian government approves RON 300 mln aid package for Praid Salt Mine disaster
03 June 2025
Politics
President Nicușor Dan reaffirms Romania's support for Ukraine during B9 summit
03 June 2025
Energy
Romania begins work on Europe’s first tritium removal facility at Cernavodă nuclear power plant
02 June 2025
Culture
Southern Romania: Building where Nicolae Ceaușescu was executed turned into military museum
02 June 2025
Politics
President Nicușor Dan leads political trust survey in Romania, followed by Ilie Bolojan and George Simion