Court scraps three-year jail sentence for former Romanian MP Sova, case to be re-judged

The case against former MP Dan Sova, a close partner of former prime minister Victor Ponta, will be rejudged after the High Court (ICCJ) scrapped a three-year final sentence on grounds that it was given by a panel of judges that was not specifically appointed for corruption cases, Economica.net reported.

On June 20 last year, Sova received a three-year jail sentence and a EUR 100,000 fine. According to prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), between October 2011 - July 2014, Dan Sova claimed and received a total of EUR 100,000 in exchange for influence peddling, namely he has used his influence to convince Mihai Bălan, CEO of CET Govora at that time, to sign two legal assistance contracts with a certain law firm.

Sova received in total EUR 100,000 from the law firm, under a contract not covered by the services provided.

