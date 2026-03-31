Healthcare

Romania’s Sofmedica expands robotic surgery operations into Slovenia

31 March 2026

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Sofmedica, a provider of advanced medical technologies in Central and Southeastern Europe, has expanded its operations into Slovenia, marking its seventh market in the region, the company said in a statement.

The expansion will initially focus on the deployment and support of da Vinci robotic-assisted surgery systems, as Sofmedica seeks to build on an existing base of six programmes already operating in Slovenia. The company said the market offers a foundation for further clinical development and collaboration with healthcare providers.

Sofmedica has an established presence in Romania, where 29 da Vinci systems are currently installed, reflecting the growth of robotic-assisted surgery in the country. Globally, more than 12,000 da Vinci systems have been installed, supporting over 20.4 million procedures to date.

The company said its entry into Slovenia will also prioritise investment in medical education and professional training, with a focus on developing clinical skills and supporting healthcare system capacity in the region.

Harris Palaondas, Business Director of Sofmedica, said the move aligns with the company’s broader strategy to expand access to advanced medical technologies. “The expansion into Slovenia represents a new important step in our efforts to democratise access to advanced medical services in New Europe,” he said.

“We enter this market with a deep sense of responsibility and a clear intention to support healthcare professionals through trusted partnerships, high standards of compliance, and a long-term commitment to putting the patient first,” Palaondas added.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Healthcare

Romania’s Sofmedica expands robotic surgery operations into Slovenia

31 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sofmedica, a provider of advanced medical technologies in Central and Southeastern Europe, has expanded its operations into Slovenia, marking its seventh market in the region, the company said in a statement.

The expansion will initially focus on the deployment and support of da Vinci robotic-assisted surgery systems, as Sofmedica seeks to build on an existing base of six programmes already operating in Slovenia. The company said the market offers a foundation for further clinical development and collaboration with healthcare providers.

Sofmedica has an established presence in Romania, where 29 da Vinci systems are currently installed, reflecting the growth of robotic-assisted surgery in the country. Globally, more than 12,000 da Vinci systems have been installed, supporting over 20.4 million procedures to date.

The company said its entry into Slovenia will also prioritise investment in medical education and professional training, with a focus on developing clinical skills and supporting healthcare system capacity in the region.

Harris Palaondas, Business Director of Sofmedica, said the move aligns with the company’s broader strategy to expand access to advanced medical technologies. “The expansion into Slovenia represents a new important step in our efforts to democratise access to advanced medical services in New Europe,” he said.

“We enter this market with a deep sense of responsibility and a clear intention to support healthcare professionals through trusted partnerships, high standards of compliance, and a long-term commitment to putting the patient first,” Palaondas added.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

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