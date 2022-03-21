Profile picture for user sfodor
Cinema

Sofia International Film Festival: Romanian film receives FIPRESCI award

21 March 2022
Mihai Sofronea’s Căutătorul de vânt/ Windseeker has received the FIPRESCI award at this year’s Sofia International Film Festival.

The film, starring Dan Bordeianu, Olimpia Melinte and Adrian Titieni, was recognized "for the artistic and skillful reflection on human existence and for the delicate use of the language of cinema in revealing the beauty of nature and everyday life." Jury members Mike Naafs (The Netherlands), Nicola Falcinella (Italy) and Ingeborg Bratoeva (Bulgaria) gave the award.

Bartosz Blaschke's Sonata won the Sofia City of Film Award for best film in the International Competition. The film was recognized "for the detailed and compelling telling of a real person's life and their painful journey in finding the meaning of living. For the elegant cinematic approach in creating a reality of suffering, stoicism and kindness. For a remarkable acting presence. For believing in the power of art and talent."

Another Romanian film, Alina Grigore's debut feature Crai Nou/Blue Moon, received a Special Mention from the Balkan Jury. "The award is given for an excitingly told family story, beginning with a sharp scream and taking the viewer through many unexpected situations. For the complex full-blooded characters and incredibly real and natural acting. For the cinematography, which is extremely true to the history and for its harshness and genuineness," according to a release from the festival.

The film, starring Ioana Chiţu, Mircea Postelnicu, Mircea Silaghi and Vlad Ivanov, won last year the Golden Shell for Best Film at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

The Romania-Bulgaria coproduction Os de peşte/Fishbone, directed by Dragomir Sholev, received the award of the Bulgarian Guild of Film Critics for a film in the Balkan Competition, while Bulgaria-Romania coproduction Humble/Umil, directed by Svetoslav Draganov, received the Special Jury Award in the international competition. 

(Photo: PR)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
