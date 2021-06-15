Social Media Stars Index reveals Romania’s top content creators in May

Famous singer Inna ranks first in the May edition of the Social Media Stars Index top compiled by Starcom Romania. However, while she is first in the general top, Inna does not hold supremacy on all social networks.

Another popular singer, Andra, is second in the general top of content creators in May, followed by fitness influencer Andrei Deiu, chef Florin Dumitrescu, and vlogger Mircea Bravo. The overall top ten is completed by chef Sorin Bontea, gaming vlogger Maxinfinite, singer Smiley, vlogger Bogdan IBMFamily, and TV host Razvan Botezatu.

May’s top also marks a double first: model Adelina Pestritu is missing from the top 20 content creators, while singer Irina Rimes is for the first time in the top.

Razvan Botezatu holds first place on Facebook, mainly due to his intense activity, but also to the fact that one of his posts gathers no less than 95,000 comments, according to Starcom. Meanwhile, the Instagram top is led by Andrei Deiu, while Bogdan Iordache (aka Bogdan IBMFamily) managed to reach first place in the YouTube category.

Meanwhile, the leader of the general top, Inna, also leads the ranking in the Music category. In the Fashion & Beauty category, the first place is held by Andreea Raicu, while the number 1 TV star is chef Florin Dumitrescu, propelled by the local cooking show “Chefi la cutite.”

According to the Social Media Stars Index, the level of engagement of content creators’ communities decreased on Instagram and Youtube but increased on Facebook in May compared to the same period last year.

“May 2021 is in line with the trend started after last spring’s quarantine: a decrease in the activity of both content creators and their fans. With one exception, though. Facebook, which has an important writing component, is the platform that encourages people to express their opinions and debate the ideas they support. For Instagram and Youtube, more visually oriented platforms, this component is blurred. Facebook is also the only social platform that offers the opportunity to share content, so people have been able to share information they find useful,” said George Musat, Head of Business Analytics.

In May, fans had 40% less activity on Instagram, a social platform preferred by younger age groups. The drop targeted both reactions (from 73 million in May 2020 to 55 million in May 2021) and comments (2.3 million in May 2020 versus 1 million in May 2021).

The decline was even steeper for YouTube: 48% in fan engagement and 76% in content consumption.

“If in May 2020 the posted content was watched almost 720 million times, a year later the number of views dropped to almost 175 million. Over 85% of this decrease can be attributed to the Gaming category,” reads the press release.

Things were different for Facebook, the platform that recorded an increase of over 50% in May. This was mainly due to the boost in reactions and comments (from just over 20 million to over 28 million reactions and from 1.2 million to almost 1.7 million comments). The number of content shares was kept relatively constant, at around 1.3 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tobias Knoepfli/Dreamstime.com)