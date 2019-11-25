SocGen’s RO service center rents 10,000 sqm in new Campus 6.3 office building

The service center Societe Generale European Business Services in Bucharest, part of the French banking group Societe Generale, has leased over 10,000 sqm of office space in the Campus 6 complex developed by Swedish group Skanska in the central-western area of the Capital, close to the Polytechnic University.

Societe Generale European Business Services has signed a lease for 10,500 sqm in the Campus 6.3 building of the complex, which thus reached an occupancy rate of 91%, about a year before completion, Profit.ro reported. In addition to the office spaces, the service center of Societe Generale also rented 57 parking lots in the complex.

The company, currently headquartered in the West Gate business park, owned by local investor Liviu Tudor, will move to the new offices in the last quarter of next year.

Founded in 2011, the service center Societe Generale European Business Services currently has over 1,400 employees. The company offers professional services in various fields of activity for entities of Societe Generale worldwide.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Skanska)