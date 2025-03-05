Politics

Moldova among countries where US “wasted” funds, Trump says during speech to Congress

05 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Republic of Moldova was among the countries where the United States “wasted” aid funds, according to president Donald Trump, who spoke before the Republican-dominated Congress. 

Trump claimed that government funds had been spent on useless programs in Moldova and Serbia, among other countries. These received assistance from the US through USAID, the agency that Trump shut down.

In reality, the USAID programs in Moldova backed energy projects. Four projects, with a combined value of over USD 200 million, are affected by the suspension, in a country already struggling with its energy consumption, a sector routinely weaponized by Russia to keep its client states in line.

Donald Trump also referred to Lesotho in Africa as a country "that no one has ever heard of" while giving examples of government programs that wasted funds. In that country, the US allocated USD 8 million to promote LGBTQ+ rights, the president claimed. He added that the funds were cut by billionaire Elon Musk and his Department for Government Efficiency.

Additionally, Trump suggested in his speech that deceased individuals were receiving mass payments from Social Security, despite this claim being debunked by the interim commissioner of the Social Security Administration. Nevertheless, the US president claimed that the Department for Government Efficiency reportedly uncovered "fraud worth hundreds of billions of dollars" to reduce the country's debt and combat inflation.

Elon Musk stood up in support of many of Donald Trump's statements, including the restoration of free speech, making English the official language of the US, and the return of federal employees to in-person work. At one point, Trump even praised Musk by name.

In response, the Democratic Party representative Elissa Slotkin argued that Trump’s policies are damaging to Americans.

“The president talked a big game on the economy, but it’s always important to read the fine print,” she said. “So do his plans actually help Americans get ahead? Not even close. President Trump is trying to deliver an unprecedented giveaway to his billionaire friends,” the senator added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sjankauskas and Palinchak | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Moldova among countries where US “wasted” funds, Trump says during speech to Congress

05 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Republic of Moldova was among the countries where the United States “wasted” aid funds, according to president Donald Trump, who spoke before the Republican-dominated Congress. 

Trump claimed that government funds had been spent on useless programs in Moldova and Serbia, among other countries. These received assistance from the US through USAID, the agency that Trump shut down.

In reality, the USAID programs in Moldova backed energy projects. Four projects, with a combined value of over USD 200 million, are affected by the suspension, in a country already struggling with its energy consumption, a sector routinely weaponized by Russia to keep its client states in line.

Donald Trump also referred to Lesotho in Africa as a country "that no one has ever heard of" while giving examples of government programs that wasted funds. In that country, the US allocated USD 8 million to promote LGBTQ+ rights, the president claimed. He added that the funds were cut by billionaire Elon Musk and his Department for Government Efficiency.

Additionally, Trump suggested in his speech that deceased individuals were receiving mass payments from Social Security, despite this claim being debunked by the interim commissioner of the Social Security Administration. Nevertheless, the US president claimed that the Department for Government Efficiency reportedly uncovered "fraud worth hundreds of billions of dollars" to reduce the country's debt and combat inflation.

Elon Musk stood up in support of many of Donald Trump's statements, including the restoration of free speech, making English the official language of the US, and the return of federal employees to in-person work. At one point, Trump even praised Musk by name.

In response, the Democratic Party representative Elissa Slotkin argued that Trump’s policies are damaging to Americans.

“The president talked a big game on the economy, but it’s always important to read the fine print,” she said. “So do his plans actually help Americans get ahead? Not even close. President Trump is trying to deliver an unprecedented giveaway to his billionaire friends,” the senator added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sjankauskas and Palinchak | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 March 2025
Society
Romanian activist starts fundraiser for Ukraine after US halts aid
05 March 2025
Tech
DNSC: Orange security breach impacted institutions, companies across Romania
05 March 2025
Politics
Russia defends Romanian far-right politician Calin Georgescu
05 March 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's FMCG distribution group Aquila continues regional expansion with takeover in Hungary
05 March 2025
Business
Steel group Liberty puts Romanian subsidiary under pre-insolvency procedures amid US tariffs
05 March 2025
Justice
Tate brothers face new investigation in Florida after leaving Romania
04 March 2025
Society
82% of residents believe Bucharest is not ready for an earthquake, study says
04 March 2025
Justice
Tate brothers “have every interest in returning to Romania,” justice minister says