Bucharest nutrition clinic rebrands following ownership change, expands portfolio of medical specialties

Smart Nutrition Clinic, which has been active for more than a decade in the area of nutrition, is rebranding as San Antonio, a multidisciplinary medical center.

The rebranding follows the clinic’s acquisition by Giorgiana Lazăr, who was previously the executive director of private healthcare provider Sanador.

The rebranding marks an expansion of the clinic’s portfolio, which now includes eight medical specialties: diabetes, nutrition and metabolic diseases, obstetrics and gynecology, endocrinology, dermatology, cardiology, vascular surgery, internal medicine, and psychology.

A EUR 1 million investment has already been made to support this expansion, directed toward infrastructure, medical technology, and service development, the company said.

Beyond the initial investment, the clinic’s two-year development plan allocates additional funding, bringing the total investment to around EUR 2 million. These funds will support the consolidation of the clinic through the recruitment of specialists, partnerships with private insurers and corporate clients, and the full digitalization of patient interaction and scheduling processes, including telemedicine services.

(Photo source: PR)