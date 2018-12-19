Skanska invests EUR 76 mln in second phase of Campus 6 office project in Bucharest

Skanska Romania, the local subsidiary of one of the world’s largest real estate developers, kicked off the construction of Campus 6.2 and Campus 6.3, the buildings that are part of the second phase of the Campus 6 office complex in Bucharest. The investment in this phase of the project amounts to EUR 76.13 million, the company said.

The two buildings will have a leasable area of approximately 19,800 sqm, and 17,800 sqm respectively, each with 11 over ground floors and underground parking on two levels. A first in Romania, the buildings will also have a running track on the roof.

The Campus 6 complex will comprise four office buildings, totaling a leasable area of over 81,000 sqm. The Campus 6.2 and Campus 6.3 buildings are to be completed in the third quarter of 2020.

The first building of the project, which was completed in October this year, was already sold to Austrian group CA Immo for EUR 53 million earlier this year.

