Justice

Corruption investigation reportedly targets mayor of Romania’s popular mountain town Sinaia

22 January 2025

Prosecutors from Romania's National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) carried out searches at the Sinaia City Hall and the residence of mayor Vlad Oprea on Wednesday morning, January 22, in connection with an investigation into multiple corruption charges, according to judicial sources quoted by the media.

Sources told local news agency Agerpres that additional searches were conducted at the residence of an associate of Vlad Oprea and the office of the head of the Sinaia Local Police.

The investigation reportedly focuses on allegations of bribery, abuse of office, and influence peddling tied to the issuance of construction permits.

Mayor Vlad Oprea is expected to be taken to DNA's headquarters in Bucharest for questioning later today.

The DNA investigation is linked to a report published by investigative publication Recorder last year, which showed that Vlad Oprea, the mayor of Sinaia, a popular mountain town roughly 120 km north of Bucharest, has an impressive fortune hidden from public view. He allegedly owns several properties, including a castle in France, which was bought under the name of one of his close associates. One of Oprea's associates, Beniamin Gonț, serves as a front for the Liberal (PNL) mayor, journalists said.

The same media investigation also looked at the massive 1,000-square-meter villa the mayor built in a protected area or the vacation villa that former interior minister Lucian Bode built in Sinaia, allegedly with the support of Vlad Oprea. 

In his turn, the mayor denied the allegations and said the journalistic material was released to harm his electoral campaign. 

Vlad Oprea is currently serving his sixth term as mayor of Sinaia.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

