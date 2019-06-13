Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/13/2019 - 09:11
Business
Romanian investment company SIF Moldova launches EUR 5 mln buyback offer
13 June 2019
SIF Moldova, one of the biggest investment companies in Romania, whose shares are trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker SIF2, will launch a public offer to buy back 12.7 million shares representing 1.25% of its capital.

The buyback price is RON 1.85 per share, 40% higher than the trading price before the offer was announced (RON 1.325 per share, as of June 11). The total value of the offer amounts to RON 23.5 million (EUR 5 million).

The offer will take place between June 18 and July 1 and will be managed by local brokerage firm BT Capital Partners.

SIF Moldova shares gained close to 5% on Wednesday, June 12, after the offer was announced, closing at RON 1.39.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

