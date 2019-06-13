Romanian investment company SIF Moldova launches EUR 5 mln buyback offer

SIF Moldova, one of the biggest investment companies in Romania, whose shares are trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker SIF2, will launch a public offer to buy back 12.7 million shares representing 1.25% of its capital.

The buyback price is RON 1.85 per share, 40% higher than the trading price before the offer was announced (RON 1.325 per share, as of June 11). The total value of the offer amounts to RON 23.5 million (EUR 5 million).

The offer will take place between June 18 and July 1 and will be managed by local brokerage firm BT Capital Partners.

SIF Moldova shares gained close to 5% on Wednesday, June 12, after the offer was announced, closing at RON 1.39.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)