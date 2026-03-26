JTI to invest EUR 300 million in new ‘green’ factory in Romania

Tobacco company JTI announced a EUR 300 million investment to build a new factory in Ștefăneștii de Jos, Ilfov County, as part of its long-term expansion strategy in Romania. The facility is expected to become a key industrial hub for the company in Europe.

The new plant, scheduled for completion in 2027, will cover nearly 70,000 square meters and will replace the company’s current production site in Bucharest. It will incorporate advanced manufacturing technologies and aim to support future production growth.

The factory will operate entirely on renewable energy and will include expanded waste management capacity as well as its own water treatment plant, according to Klaus-Walter Thul, JTI Romania factory lead.

“More than 70% of our Romania production is exported to around 70 markets worldwide. Our current factory is already one of JTI’s top-performing facilities […]. Our new factory will cover a surface of close to 70 thousand square meters. It will integrate advanced equipment and technologies and highly efficient manufacturing processes, opening up possibilities for further expansion,” the JTI representative also said.

JTI currently employs around 1,600 people in Romania across its manufacturing operations, headquarters, sales offices, and global IT hub. The company has been active in the country for more than 30 years.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com