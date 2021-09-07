Artists from 37 countries join Romania’s Sibiu International Theater Festival

The 2021 edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS), one of the most important festivals in the world and the biggest event dedicated to the performing arts in Romania, will cover more than 600 events, with artists coming from 37 countries. According to the organizers, quoted by Agerpres, this will be the most complex edition so far.

The theme of this year’s event, scheduled for August 20-29, is “Building hope together.” It will be held in several locations in Sibiu, such as performance halls, unconventional spaces, churches, or central squares, and online.

The festival will cover theater, dance, circus, opera, and street performances, in addition to events dedicated to film, musicals, or books, and conferences and exhibitions. Israel Galván Company, Charlotte Rampling, Tokyo Metropolitan Theater, Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company, María Pagés Compañía are just some of the great artists and big companies in the world that will be part of FITS 2021.

Tickets for the physical performances will be on sale starting July 22, on sibfest.ro and through the Entertix platform, with prices between RON 20 and RON 150. Several of the events included in the FITS 2021 program will be offered free of charge to the public.

(Photo source: Cristi111/Dreamstime.com)