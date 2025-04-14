Central Romania: Sibiu International Theater Festival announces program of 2025 edition, Bill Murray among guests

This year's edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) will again bring to the central Romania city a host of productions from all over the world. More than half of the performances in the program will be free-access ones, the organizers announced.

The 32nd edition of the event, set to take place between June 20 and June 29 in Sibiu, is held under the theme 'Thank You,' meant to represent "the connection between generosity, joy, the power of giving, emotion and the relationship between artists and the audience."

Six personalities will receive a star on Sibiu's Walk of Fame this year. They are actor Bill Murray, actress Kathleen Turner, Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka, the winner of the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature, Japanese actor Kuranosuke Sasaki, Belgian choreographer Alain Platel, and French playwright and director Alexis Michalik. They will join the other 70 names already on the Walk.

Among the performances that are part of this year's program are New Worlds, a concert-show featuring Bill Murray; Listen to Me, starring Kathleen Turner; Alexis Michalik's Between the Walls; Coup Fatal, a contemporary music and dance show by Alain Platel & La Comédie de Genève; The Seer, a show by Milo Rau & Schaubühne Berlin; No Yogurt for the Dead, a show by Tiago Rodrigues & NTGent; Jonah, directed by Silviu Purcărete, a co-production of the Radu Stanca National Theatre & Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre; The Director's Cut, a contemporary dance performance by the Kibbutz Dance Company; Mana, a contemporary dance show with Vertigo Dance Company, choreography by Noa Wertheim; Macbeth, in a modern reinterpretation by Schauspielhaus Bochum; Uncle Vanya, directed by Neil LaBute, a production of the Radu Stanca National Theatre; Futur4, a theatrical experience by Rimini Protokoll; Origin, a contemporary dance show with Scapino Ballet Rotterdam; Ten Thousand Hours, a contemporary circus show by Gravity and Other Myths; 11 Warriors, featuring a combination of martial arts and contemporary dance with Jackie Chan's Long Yun Kung Fu Troupe; Neandertal, a production by Compagnie Lieux Dits; Flamenco Fusion by the Spanish Flamenco Ballet; Viva!!!, a show by Manuel Lián; The Cello, a contemporary dance show created by Jo Strømgren Kompani; Long Day's Journey Into Night, directed by Timofey Kulyabin, a co-production with the Radu Stanca National Theater; and Trilogy of Memory, by Radu Afrim & the Marin Sorescu National Theater Craiova.

Tickets for this year's festival go on sale on April 23.

(Photo: Opreanu Roberto Sorin/ Dreamstime)

