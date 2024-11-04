Central Romania: Sibiu’s Brukenthal Museum to open National Art Gallery in November

The National Art Gallery of the Brukenthal Museum in Sibiu will open to the public on November 24 following extensive restoration and modernization efforts, the institution announced.

The National Art Gallery will present an exceptional collection of sculpture, photography, historical artifacts, books, drawings, and more. This exhibition will draw from the Brukenthal National Museum’s extensive collection, with special sections on the Astra Association Museum and the Brukenthal National Museum’s art collection, as well as on photography and the Fischer studio in Sibiu.

The first opening of the Romanian Art Gallery at the Brukenthal National Museum took place on November 25, 2008, marking a highly significant event for the cultural life of the city and the country. The new collection will build on that legacy and showcase even more artworks.

“This is a refresh and update of the former Romanian art gallery, which was first opened in 2008. This time, we are changing the exhibition’s narrative. It will start with the 15th century and end with works by Corneliu Baba. We also plan to open a permanent exhibition at the Contemporary Art Museum, Brukenthal Modern, which will feature works from Corneliu Baba to present-day artists,” said Alexandru Constantin Chituţă, the museum’s manager, cited by News.ro.

The exhibition will emphasize the cosmopolitan nature of Romanian art from the three historical regions of the country and illustrate, through representative works, the evolution of Romanian painting over more than 600 years, covering the 15th to 20th centuries.

“Valuable and renowned works by some of the most representative masters of national art will be displayed in a fully renovated and modernized space, made possible by the Brukenthal National Museum with support from the Ministry of Culture and JTI,” the museum manager added.

The Romanian art collection of the Brukenthal National Museum contains 2,000 works, illustrating the evolution of Romanian painting and reflecting regional characteristics from different parts of the country. The collection particularly shows the artistic phenomenon in southern Transylvania through its 800 pieces from the region.

(Photo source: Flaviu Boerescu | Dreamstime.com)