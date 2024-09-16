Business

German fuel cell producer SFC Energy opens new production facility in central Romania

16 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

SFC Energy, a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable, and mobile hybrid power solutions, opened its largest production facility to date, located in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on September 12. 

The company says the new factory is designed to serve the rising demand for its products: hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions.

Around 30% of SFC's total global workforce of 421 employees as of the end of the first half of 2024 will be based in Romania, which underlines the key importance of the site for the group as a whole.

The aim is to achieve a production capacity of 3,000 fuel cells by the end of the year. A gradual expansion to up to 30,000 fuel cells annually is planned by the end of 2028.

The company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date.

SFC Energy has been active in Romania since October 2011, when it acquired the Dutch PBF Group, which has been active in Romania since 2009.

SFC Energy Power, the Romanian subsidiary of SFC Energy, reported EUR 12.4 million in revenues and EUR 0.66 million in net profit in 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sfc.com)

Normal
Business

German fuel cell producer SFC Energy opens new production facility in central Romania

16 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

SFC Energy, a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable, and mobile hybrid power solutions, opened its largest production facility to date, located in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on September 12. 

The company says the new factory is designed to serve the rising demand for its products: hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions.

Around 30% of SFC's total global workforce of 421 employees as of the end of the first half of 2024 will be based in Romania, which underlines the key importance of the site for the group as a whole.

The aim is to achieve a production capacity of 3,000 fuel cells by the end of the year. A gradual expansion to up to 30,000 fuel cells annually is planned by the end of 2028.

The company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date.

SFC Energy has been active in Romania since October 2011, when it acquired the Dutch PBF Group, which has been active in Romania since 2009.

SFC Energy Power, the Romanian subsidiary of SFC Energy, reported EUR 12.4 million in revenues and EUR 0.66 million in net profit in 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sfc.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 September 2024
Justice
Romania and United States sign USD 10 mln Child Protection Framework Partnership
16 September 2024
Culture
Romania events: Colm Tóibín, Abdulrazak Gurnah, Zeruya Shalev among guests of this year’s literature festival in Iași
16 September 2024
Administration
Expansion project at Romania’s famous Turda Salt Mine set to start in 2025
16 September 2024
Politics
Nicolae Ciucă confirmed as Romanian Liberals’ presidential candidate
16 September 2024
Society
Storm Boris batters Romania, causing severe floods and six deaths
16 September 2024
Defense
US State Department greenlights sale of 32 F-35 fighter jets to Romania in USD 6.5 bln deal
16 September 2024
Macro
Employment in Romania rises by 0.5% y/y in July driven by several active industries
13 September 2024
Transport
Nearly 800 km of highways and express roads under construction in Romania, minister says