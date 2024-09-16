German fuel cell producer SFC Energy opens new production facility in central Romania

SFC Energy, a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable, and mobile hybrid power solutions, opened its largest production facility to date, located in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on September 12.

The company says the new factory is designed to serve the rising demand for its products: hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions.

Around 30% of SFC's total global workforce of 421 employees as of the end of the first half of 2024 will be based in Romania, which underlines the key importance of the site for the group as a whole.

The aim is to achieve a production capacity of 3,000 fuel cells by the end of the year. A gradual expansion to up to 30,000 fuel cells annually is planned by the end of 2028.

The company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date.

SFC Energy has been active in Romania since October 2011, when it acquired the Dutch PBF Group, which has been active in Romania since 2009.

SFC Energy Power, the Romanian subsidiary of SFC Energy, reported EUR 12.4 million in revenues and EUR 0.66 million in net profit in 2023.

