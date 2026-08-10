Seven Romanians placed in detention after attacking an ambulance in Cluj County

Six men and one woman were placed in pre-trial detention after attacking an ambulance in Cluj County, central Romania, amid a backdrop of disinformation on TikTok regarding black ambulances that allegedly steal children.

The attack occurred in the village of Recea-Cristur, Cluj County, on Saturday, August 8. The incident began when the medical crew stopped after entering the locality to ask residents for directions to a patient's address.

Soon after, according to the Department for Emergency Situations, the ambulance that was transporting a patient to hospital was intentionally blocked by two cars. Several people reportedly got out carrying clubs and axes and began attacking the ambulance, accusing the crew of operating the alleged "black ambulance that steals children."

The police were called, and the ambulance crew managed to continue its mission and transport the patient safely to the Emergency Unit.

As a result of the assault, the driver of the ambulance suffered ocular trauma, which required specialist medical evaluation and a surgical intervention during the night

A day later, the Dej Court decided to place six men and one woman in pre-trial detention. The woman is being investigated for disturbing public order and peace and for assault or other acts of violence, while the men are being investigated for disturbing public order and peace.

In response to the attack, DSU drew attention to the danger posed by false information regarding the activity of ambulances and emergency services on social media. “Such claims are false and deeply dangerous,” the service said in the press release.

Also on Sunday, deputy prime minister Oana Gheorghiu said that Romania needs a strong law against online disinformation and manipulation. “Ambulances do not steal children, but TikTok steals brains,” she also wrote on Facebook.

Similarly, Romania’s Ministry of Interior noted that no cases have been recorded in Romania in which ambulances were involved in the kidnapping of persons. MAI warned that the videos and images on social media are modified or entirely created using artificial intelligence.

Last month, Romanian president Nicusor Dan argued that Romanian legislation should be adapted to resist the spread of false information.

radu@romania-insider.com

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