Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 11:50
People

Romanian-born scientist receives IBRO-Dargut and Milena Kemali neuroscience research prize

04 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian-born Sergiu Pașca, an associate professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University, received the 2022 IBRO-Dargut and Milena Kemali International Prize for Research in the field of Basic and Clinical Neurosciences, Edupedu.ro reported.

He was offered the award “in recognition of his innovative research work using stem cell technology to create human brain organoids and assembloids, and their application to realistic studies of cellular mechanisms of human brain development and disease mechanisms,” according to a presentation from the International Brain Research Organization (IBRO).

He will receive the prize during the next FENS Forum of Neuroscience, held in July 2022 in Paris, France. Pașca will also give the featured IBRO-Kemali Lecture at the event.

The IBRO Dargut and Milena Kemali International Prize for Research in Basic and Clinical Neurosciences is awarded every two years to an outstanding researcher, under the age of 45, who has made important contributions in the field. The prize amounts to EUR 25,000, and the winner is invited to give a featured lecture at the FENS Forum of Neuroscience, the largest international neuroscience meeting in Europe.

Pașca is a tenured Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, the Bonnie Uytengsu and Family Director of Stanford Brain Organogenesis and a Stanford Bio-X faculty member at Stanford University in the United States. He is also a New York Stem Cell Foundation Robertson Investigator and a Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Ben Barres Investigator. 

He previously received the Joseph Altman Award in Developmental Neuroscience by the Japanese Neuroscience Society (2021), the Judson Daland Prize from the American Philosophical Society (2021), the Vilcek Prize for Creative Biomedical Promise (2018) and recognition as a Nature Medicine’s Featured Physician-Scientists (2019). His current research seeks to understand the rules that govern the molecular and cellular steps underlying the assembly of the human brain and the molecular mechanisms that lead to disease. 

IBRO is the global association of more than 90 scientific member organizations.

(Photo:  Siarhei Yurchanka | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 11:50
People

Romanian-born scientist receives IBRO-Dargut and Milena Kemali neuroscience research prize

04 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian-born Sergiu Pașca, an associate professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University, received the 2022 IBRO-Dargut and Milena Kemali International Prize for Research in the field of Basic and Clinical Neurosciences, Edupedu.ro reported.

He was offered the award “in recognition of his innovative research work using stem cell technology to create human brain organoids and assembloids, and their application to realistic studies of cellular mechanisms of human brain development and disease mechanisms,” according to a presentation from the International Brain Research Organization (IBRO).

He will receive the prize during the next FENS Forum of Neuroscience, held in July 2022 in Paris, France. Pașca will also give the featured IBRO-Kemali Lecture at the event.

The IBRO Dargut and Milena Kemali International Prize for Research in Basic and Clinical Neurosciences is awarded every two years to an outstanding researcher, under the age of 45, who has made important contributions in the field. The prize amounts to EUR 25,000, and the winner is invited to give a featured lecture at the FENS Forum of Neuroscience, the largest international neuroscience meeting in Europe.

Pașca is a tenured Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, the Bonnie Uytengsu and Family Director of Stanford Brain Organogenesis and a Stanford Bio-X faculty member at Stanford University in the United States. He is also a New York Stem Cell Foundation Robertson Investigator and a Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Ben Barres Investigator. 

He previously received the Joseph Altman Award in Developmental Neuroscience by the Japanese Neuroscience Society (2021), the Judson Daland Prize from the American Philosophical Society (2021), the Vilcek Prize for Creative Biomedical Promise (2018) and recognition as a Nature Medicine’s Featured Physician-Scientists (2019). His current research seeks to understand the rules that govern the molecular and cellular steps underlying the assembly of the human brain and the molecular mechanisms that lead to disease. 

IBRO is the global association of more than 90 scientific member organizations.

(Photo:  Siarhei Yurchanka | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church