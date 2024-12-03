Craiova-born retail chain Senic expands to Bucharest

The supermarket chain founded by local entrepreneurs in southern Romania at Craiova will inaugurate on December 12, the 11th Senic store in the country and the first in Bucharest, according to Termene.ro.

Currently, the network has stores in Sibiu, Caracal, Focșani, Mediaș, Slatina, Brașov, Pitesti, Deva, and Drobeta-Turnu Severin.

The company was founded in 1994 by Iuliana and Severică Cîmpeanu; at the beginning, the activity was the distribution of imported food and non-food products.

The group also includes the Senic Quality factory in Drobeta, which specializes in the production of sweets and salty products sold both in Senic Gross&Market's own stores and in small and medium-sized stores, for which it is a supplier.

(Photo source: Facebook/Senic Gross & Market)