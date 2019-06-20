Romania’s Senate rejects new public pension law

Romania’s Senate failed to endorse the controversial public pension law promoted by the ruling coalition PSD-ALDE, as only 67 MPs supported, one short the minimum number of votes needed for it to pass (68), local Agerpres reported.

The Senate gave its second vote on the bill after the Constitutional Court admitted 13 objections expressed by the opposition parties to this bill. The Senate’s expert committee revised the draft law and issued a positive opinion, which was later backed by the majority of senators, who nonetheless failed to support the law itself.

Labour minister Marius Budai assured that the ruling coalition would pass the bill in the Chamber of Deputies, which has the final word.

Budai assured that the pensions would increase in line with the new law, as of September this year. He added that the pensions would double by 2020, a dynamic considered risky by the European Commission and rating agencies.

