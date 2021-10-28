Romanian Senate fails to endorse green pass law

The green pass bill was not endorsed by the Romanian senators. Only 67 senators, two fewer than needed for endorsement, voted for the bill, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The law was subsequently passed to the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making chamber that can reverse the vote.

The access of those working in virtually all public and private institutions, including those in the sectors of education and health but not including the premises in the judiciary area, will be conditioned on the green pass under the bill. Among the sectors covered by the bill, there are those of education and health.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

