Sema Real Estate advances financial optimization and automation through a partnership with Romanian fintech Finqware

News from Companies

Sema Real Estate, one of the leading players in Romania’s real estate sector, announces a partnership with the Romanian fintech company Finqware to implement FinqTreasury, a key platform for the optimization and digitalization of financial operations in the real estate industry.

Efficient management of collections and payments, rapid visibility into financial flows, and the elimination of repetitive manual tasks continue to be ongoing challenges in the real estate sector. As portfolios grow increasingly complex and transactions accelerate, real estate companies require real-time operational control to maintain efficiency and governance standards.

“Digitalization is currently one of our company’s top strategic priorities, with the primary goal of optimizing financial operations and ensuring compliance with modern corporate governance standards. For this purpose, we have invested in integrated technology solutions such as ERP and CRM systems to streamline internal processes and improve data management. The adoption of the FinqTreasury platform reflects this approach, offering real-time automation, extended visibility into financial flows, and a high degree of traceability, with minimal manual intervention. It is a natural step toward the complete digital transformation of our company and plays a critical role in supporting long-term sustainable growth and operational efficiency,” said Lucian Grosaru, CEO of Sema Real Estate.

With the implementation of FinqTreasury, Sema Real Estate will benefit from real-time centralization of banking data across all accounts and entities within the group, regardless of the partner financial institutions through a unified integration based on regulated APIs. The solution enables both real-time liquidity monitoring and centralized payment initiation, ensuring full traceability without the need to switch between multiple banking platforms.

In addition, API integration with internal ERP systems allows for automatic reconciliation of incoming payments and significantly reduces manual workload within the finance departments. In a business environment where speed, accuracy, and control are becoming increasingly critical and where funds already move through instant systems such as SEPA Instant or Romania’s Transfond instant payments, these capabilities offer real estate groups enhanced operational efficiency and a scalable foundation for future growth.

FinqTreasury is already recognized as a standard solution within the real estate industry, having been implemented by some of the largest groups in Romania and across Central and Eastern Europe.

“Our collaboration with Sema Real Estate further strengthens FinqTreasury’s position as the industry standard for financial digitalization in the real estate sector. Any company seeking real-time control over financial flows, operational efficiency, and instant reporting should consider this solution. Financial automation is no longer optional, it is a strategic necessity,” stated Cosmin Cosma, CEO of Finqware.

*This is a press release.