Over 40 charging stations installed in Selgros parking lots in Romania in partnership with EVConnect

EVConnect, one of the pioneers in electromobility in Romania, announced a strategic partnership with Selgros, dedicated to expanding the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. The collaboration aims to install over 40 charging stations in Selgros commercial centers’ parking lots, providing customers with access to fast EV charging options.

The first charging stations are already operational at Selgros locations in Brașov and Târgu Mureș.

The Brașov site features the largest EV charging hub in central Romania, including ten charging points: a 240 kW station with two CCS2 ports, a 150 kW station with two ports, and three 2x22 kW stations, according to the two companies.

To enhance user convenience, EVConnect’s Voltrelli mobile app allows drivers to locate the nearest charging stations, check availability in real time, and make secure payments quickly. For compatible vehicles, battery preconditioning is available, and by the end of the first half of the year, an auto-charge system will be introduced to streamline the charging process further.

Voltrelli-EVConnect will manage the installation and ongoing maintenance of the charging stations, ensuring optimal operation for users.

Selgros said it plans to continue expanding this network of fast charging stations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)