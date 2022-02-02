Romania-based investment platform SeedBlink supported startups to raise EUR 38 mln in 2 years

SeedBlink, the Romania-based online investment platform for European tech startups, has raised around EUR 37.8 million for the 56 startups campaigning since the platform was launched in early 2020.

The amount includes financing attracted from SeedBlink investors (EUR 15 million) and funds drawn by lead investors (almost EUR 23 million).

The platform specialized exclusively in European tech startups, from the pre-seed stage to the B Series, has so far attracted 9,000 investors from 50 countries. Launched in early 2020 as an equity crowdfunding, it now brings together private investment and capital raising by capitalizing on technology, applying expertise, and building strong communities.

More than 1,500 startups have been assessed, and 60 of these, from seven countries, have launched rounds of funding on SeedBlink. Among the most notable funding rounds are FlowX with EUR 1.6 million, Dronamics with EUR 950,000, and self-listing SeedBlink with EUR 1.1 million (round of 3 million).

With the support of a EUR 3 million A-Series round led by Catalyst Romania that ended in July 2021, SeedBlink has invested resources in its European expansion, for both investors and startups, by diversifying its offer, simplifying the investment process, facilitating smart money, and starting active partnerships with ecosystem actors and institutional investors.

This year, SeedBlink’s priorities include, among others, accelerating its expansion in Europe with local offices in CEE, receiving authorization by EU crowdfunding regulation, and launching a secondary market for investors.

“Our European development will be guided by the EU regulations on crowdfunding. We aim to be one of the first platforms to be authorized by this regulation. We already have the support of the FSA, and we want to have a local law as soon as possible to stand out positively at the EU level,” said Andrei Dudoiu, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of SeedBlink.

Launched in January 2020, SeedBlink is the fastest growing investment platform specialized in finding, verifying, financing, and scaling up European technology startups. The company currently has 38 employees.

