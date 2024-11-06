Second Romanian citizen confirmed dead after floods in Spain

A second Romanian citizen has been confirmed dead following the floods that devastated the Valencia region last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement. Additionally, the number of Romanians officially reported missing has risen to seven.

At least 214 people have died in the Valencia region following the floods of last week. Heavy rainfall in Barcelona also led to flood alerts and more than 50 flights being delayed or canceled in recent days.

"In continuation of updates regarding the situation of Romanian citizens in the Valencian Community - Kingdom of Spain, affected by flooding, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that, according to information provided by Spanish authorities, another individual on the list of Romanian citizens initially reported as missing has been identified as deceased. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends condolences to the bereaved family," the institution's press release states.

Yesterday, the ministry announced that four Romanians were missing. "In the case of three people, we acted on information from the media and are verifying; we are in contact with Spanish authorities," the institution's spokesperson said on Monday, November 5.

The Embassy of Romania in Madrid and the Consulate of Romania in Castellón de la Plana have continued to verify public information regarding the deaths of Romanian citizens. However, as of this moment, no confirmations have been received from Spanish authorities.

Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the following phone numbers for the Consulate of Romania in Castellón de la Plana: +34 964.203.331; +34 964.216.008; +34 964.217.836; +34 964.203.234; +34 964.216.172; +34.964.212.446. Calls will be redirected to the Call and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and handled by Call Center operators on a continuous basis. Additionally, Romanian citizens facing a difficult or special emergency situation can also use the emergency phone number of the Consulate of Romania in Castellón de la Plana: +34 677 842 467.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Danil Rudenko | Dreamstime.com)