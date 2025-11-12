Young engineer wins second-largest prize in the history of Romanian lottery

The second-largest pot in the history of the Romanian lottery game 6/49 was won by a 30-year-old engineer from Arad, who spent RON 12 (EUR 2.3) on a ticket online. He collected the roughly EUR 9.6 million in prize money on Tuesday, November 11.

“The winner of the First Category Prize in the Loto 6/49 game has collected his winnings! A young engineer from Arad, around 30 years old, became a millionaire overnight after winning the First Category Prize in the Loto 6/49 draw of November 9, 2025, worth RON 49.14 million (over EUR 9.66 million),” announced the Romanian Lottery in a message on its website.

The winner stated that he did not have a complicated strategy and chose the numbers randomly.

“I want everyone to learn from me that things can happen, regardless of their nature. And they only happen when you truly wish for them. The Romanian Lottery has proven to me that this theory is correct. Keep dreaming!” he declared.

The man has been playing for several years, and recently he chose the online option. The winning ticket had a single combination for Loto 6/49 and one combination for Noroc.

The Romanian Lottery specified that this is the second-largest prize in the history of this game and the third First Category win obtained this year in Loto 6/49.

(Photo source: Loteria Romana on Facebook)