Society

Young engineer wins second-largest prize in the history of Romanian lottery

12 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The second-largest pot in the history of the Romanian lottery game 6/49 was won by a 30-year-old engineer from Arad, who spent RON 12 (EUR 2.3) on a ticket online. He collected the roughly EUR 9.6 million in prize money on Tuesday, November 11. 

“The winner of the First Category Prize in the Loto 6/49 game has collected his winnings! A young engineer from Arad, around 30 years old, became a millionaire overnight after winning the First Category Prize in the Loto 6/49 draw of November 9, 2025, worth RON 49.14 million (over EUR 9.66 million),” announced the Romanian Lottery in a message on its website

The winner stated that he did not have a complicated strategy and chose the numbers randomly.

“I want everyone to learn from me that things can happen, regardless of their nature. And they only happen when you truly wish for them. The Romanian Lottery has proven to me that this theory is correct. Keep dreaming!” he declared. 

The man has been playing for several years, and recently he chose the online option. The winning ticket had a single combination for Loto 6/49 and one combination for Noroc.

The Romanian Lottery specified that this is the second-largest prize in the history of this game and the third First Category win obtained this year in Loto 6/49.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Loteria Romana on Facebook)

Normal
Society

Young engineer wins second-largest prize in the history of Romanian lottery

12 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The second-largest pot in the history of the Romanian lottery game 6/49 was won by a 30-year-old engineer from Arad, who spent RON 12 (EUR 2.3) on a ticket online. He collected the roughly EUR 9.6 million in prize money on Tuesday, November 11. 

“The winner of the First Category Prize in the Loto 6/49 game has collected his winnings! A young engineer from Arad, around 30 years old, became a millionaire overnight after winning the First Category Prize in the Loto 6/49 draw of November 9, 2025, worth RON 49.14 million (over EUR 9.66 million),” announced the Romanian Lottery in a message on its website

The winner stated that he did not have a complicated strategy and chose the numbers randomly.

“I want everyone to learn from me that things can happen, regardless of their nature. And they only happen when you truly wish for them. The Romanian Lottery has proven to me that this theory is correct. Keep dreaming!” he declared. 

The man has been playing for several years, and recently he chose the online option. The winning ticket had a single combination for Loto 6/49 and one combination for Noroc.

The Romanian Lottery specified that this is the second-largest prize in the history of this game and the third First Category win obtained this year in Loto 6/49.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Loteria Romana on Facebook)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 November 2025
Defense
Romanian president unveils new national defense strategy, set for Supreme Council review this month
12 November 2025
Macro
Inflation in Romania stabilizes at just under 10% in October
12 November 2025
Cuisine
Vâlcea pork sausages become Romania’s 15th EU-protected geographical indication product
12 November 2025
Politics
Romania's ruling coalition agrees to cut 10% of the employees in local and central administration
12 November 2025
M&A
Paval Holding, Zabka and Auchan reportedly in talks for Carrefour’s Romanian assets
12 November 2025
Energy
Romania to draft law to take Lukoil's refinery under control
12 November 2025
Entertainment
Bucharest hosts three Christmas markets this winter season
11 November 2025
Culture
Henri Matisse's La Blouse Roumaine to feature in Bucharest exhibition exploring depictions of traditional dress