HR

German car parts maker Schaeffler fires hundreds in Romania

08 October 2024

German company Schaeffler plans to lay off 800 people from the almost 5,000 employees at its Romanian factory in Cristian, near Brasov, by the end of this year, according to Profit.ro

The company's problems surfaced recently when almost 1,000 employees were put on technical unemployment for two months in a row.

Cristian's factory is totally dependent on orders from Germany, and foreign investors are going through a massive economic crisis, according to Bizbrasov.ro

"The business environment in which we operate remains challenging, affecting our Bearings and Industrial Solutions division. In this context, we are constantly adapting to market conditions and exploring all available options to maintain our long-term competitive ability, taking into account both voluntary measures and natural staff turnover. To date, there is no set layoff schedule. It is too early to comment on any figures at this stage. We are committed to taking the most responsible approach, ensuring that every decision is made with careful consideration of the impact it has on our business and our employees, in collaboration with all relevant decision-makers," the company commented.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

