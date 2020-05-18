Artists in Romania’s Timișoara mark end of coronavirus state of emergency with concerts

Eleven artists from Timișoara, a city in western Romania that will hold the European Capital of Culture title in 2021, delivered several concerts on May 15 to mark the end of the coronavirus state of emergency.

The public could watch the performances from their balconies, as the concerts were held in several of the city’s neighborhoods.

The audience was treated to live jazz, blues, and classical music concerts.

The artists who performed are Bega Blues Band, Jazz a la Jaïs, and three of the Eufonia festival artists, namely Vlad Popescu, Radu Dunca, and Ioan Mihăilescu. The concerts were held in Calea Aradului, Calea Șagului, and in the area of several blocks of flats on the bank of the Bega river.

The stages were balconies or rooftop terraces, alternative venues adapted to the new safety measures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The concerts are part of the project “Scena dintre blocuri” (The stage among the blocks), designed by Tribul Artistic, Prin Banat, and Timișoara 2021 association.

The project was meant to let the audience know that they have been missed and draw attention to the fact that clear rules concerning open-air concerts are needed.

(Photo courtesy of Tribul Artistic)

