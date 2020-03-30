Video

Coronavirus lockdown: Romanian musician Damian Draghici plays the pan flute from his balcony

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Romanian musician Damian Draghici has decided to go out on the balcony and play the pan flute for his neighbors.

“We, the artists, have to constantly offer you food for the soul… Today, I felt like singing for my neighbors from the blocks,” Damian Draghici said in the message accompanying the video that shows him singing from the balcony on Sunday, March 29.

Damian Draghici plays several musical instruments and is also a composer and music producer, according to News.ro. He recorded over 20 solo albums between 1993 and 2019, performing different musical styles such as folk, instrumental pop, new age, world music and jazz. In 2006 he founded and launched the project "Damian & Brothers,” which combines traditional folk music with elements of jazz, rock, reggae and even dubstep.

