Scapino Ballet Rotterdam set for performances in Bucharest, Sibiu in June

Dance company Scapino Ballet Rotterdam will bring the productions Anima Obscura and Origins to Bucharest and Sibiu.

In Bucharest, the Rotterdam-based company will present Anima Obscura on June 19 and June 20 as part of the JTI Meetings, while the Sibiu public can see the production Origins on June 23 and June 24 at the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS).

Anima Obscura, Nanine Linning’s first production for Scapino as artistic director, “explores the desire for immortality: from the occult practices of alchemists to experiments by biohackers. The dancers are protagonists searching for the elixir that makes us invulnerable and enables us to escape our earthly limitations.” The performance features Johannes Brahms‘ Ein Deutsches Requiem, cut with Yannis Kyriakides’ Ein Schemen - a contemporary ‘re-composition’ for choir, harp, and electronics.

Described as an absurdist satire and search for hope in dark times, Origin consists of two choreographic works. It is presented in partnership with the Rotterdam International Duet Choreography Competition (RIDCC), Theater Bielefeld, and Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg.

The piece Goats by French/Luxembourgian duo Sarah Baltzinger & Isaiah Wilson is “an imaginative satire on contemporary times. With powerful images, humorous dance language, and absurdism, they comment on existing social systems and power structures.” In The Breakable Us, Chilean-Israeli Olivia Court Mesa “explores the idea of trauma being a part of our human existence, from which we heal, and become a new version of ourselves. Trauma as a gift for growth.”

Tickets can be purchased online at Eventim.ro and Bilet.ro.

(Illustration: JTI)

