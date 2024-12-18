M&A

Romanian equity fund SARMIS capital announces acquisition of Total Technologies

18 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Private equity fund SARMIS Capital, focused on Romania and the CEE region, announced the acquisition of Total Technologies, one of the most prominent Honeywell technology integrators for industrial automation in Central and Eastern Europe. 

The acquisition is carried out through Smart ID Technology, a SARMIS Capital portfolio company. It is meant to consolidate its ability to deliver complex technological solutions in retail, manufacturing, delivery, logistics, and distribution.

This is the second transaction made by Smart ID following the purchase in 2022 of the Romanian leader in ERP software, Sceptrum. 

“With the support of SARMIS Capital and through the integration of Total Technologies, we are strengthening our position as a regional independent leader and diversifying the range of solutions we offer to our clients,” added Daniel Boangiu, CEO and founder of Smart ID.

“This is an important milestone in our development strategy, and we are pleased to be able to rely on the Total Technologies team, which will remain alongside us. [Former CEO] Giani Iancu will continue to play a supervisory role and actively contribute both operationally and strategically, strengthening long-term relationships based on trust and mutual respect with Total Technologies’ clients and suppliers,” he added.

The transaction, subject to approval by the Competition Council, marks a significant step in SARMIS Capital’s strategy to support the growth of its portfolio companies, according to the press release. Combined, Smart ID and Total Technologies will have over 180 highly skilled specialists and a turnover of over EUR 35 million.

“This transaction marks an essential development in an extensive series of acquisitions to support inorganic growth in the CEE region, for which we have allocated a budget of EUR 20 - 30 million,” said Cezar Scarlat, Managing Partner at SARMIS Capital.

radu@romania-insider,com

(Photo source: Sarmiscapital.com)

Normal
M&A

Romanian equity fund SARMIS capital announces acquisition of Total Technologies

18 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Private equity fund SARMIS Capital, focused on Romania and the CEE region, announced the acquisition of Total Technologies, one of the most prominent Honeywell technology integrators for industrial automation in Central and Eastern Europe. 

The acquisition is carried out through Smart ID Technology, a SARMIS Capital portfolio company. It is meant to consolidate its ability to deliver complex technological solutions in retail, manufacturing, delivery, logistics, and distribution.

This is the second transaction made by Smart ID following the purchase in 2022 of the Romanian leader in ERP software, Sceptrum. 

“With the support of SARMIS Capital and through the integration of Total Technologies, we are strengthening our position as a regional independent leader and diversifying the range of solutions we offer to our clients,” added Daniel Boangiu, CEO and founder of Smart ID.

“This is an important milestone in our development strategy, and we are pleased to be able to rely on the Total Technologies team, which will remain alongside us. [Former CEO] Giani Iancu will continue to play a supervisory role and actively contribute both operationally and strategically, strengthening long-term relationships based on trust and mutual respect with Total Technologies’ clients and suppliers,” he added.

The transaction, subject to approval by the Competition Council, marks a significant step in SARMIS Capital’s strategy to support the growth of its portfolio companies, according to the press release. Combined, Smart ID and Total Technologies will have over 180 highly skilled specialists and a turnover of over EUR 35 million.

“This transaction marks an essential development in an extensive series of acquisitions to support inorganic growth in the CEE region, for which we have allocated a budget of EUR 20 - 30 million,” said Cezar Scarlat, Managing Partner at SARMIS Capital.

radu@romania-insider,com

(Photo source: Sarmiscapital.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 December 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Study: Investors on Bucharest Stock Exchange became cautious in 2024
18 December 2024
Real Estate
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report reveals optimistic outlook for Romanian real estate market in 2025
18 December 2024
Politics
Russia launched cyberattacks against Romania trying to influence electoral process, parliamentary committee says
18 December 2024
M&A
Altex acquires Brico Dépôt Romania from Kingfisher at EUR 70 mln enterprise value
18 December 2024
Energy
Sale of E.ON Romania to Hungary’s MVM is not a done deal, energy minister says
18 December 2024
Macro
Fitch cuts outlook on Romania's fragile rating to negative over political uncertainty
17 December 2024
Politics
EC opens proceedings against TikTok for election risks after Romanian presidential elections
17 December 2024
Environment
Romanian Parliament adopts new Forestry Code with key measures for forest protection, green belts, public access