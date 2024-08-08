Business

Samsung opens first Galaxy AI Café in Romania

08 August 2024

South Korean electronics group Samsung has opened its first café in Romania, named Galaxy AI Café, located in Iulius Mall Cluj-Napoca.

The café is designed for Generation Z, offering a space where visitors can enjoy coffee while exploring the latest AI features on Samsung devices.

"We are excited to bring the Galaxy AI Café concept to Romania, to Cluj-Napoca, a city full of life and energy. We want to democratize people's access to artificial intelligence by creating a space to explore together how AI can transform the way we communicate and interact," said Tiberiu Dobre, Vice President of Samsung Electronics in Romania and Bulgaria.

A highlight of the café is the Samsung XHB LED screen, the largest in Europe, known for its weather resistance and energy efficiency.

(Photo: Andersastphoto | Dreamstime.com)



