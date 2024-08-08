Samsung opens first Galaxy AI Café in Romania

South Korean electronics group Samsung has opened its first café in Romania, named Galaxy AI Café, located in Iulius Mall Cluj-Napoca.

The café is designed for Generation Z, offering a space where visitors can enjoy coffee while exploring the latest AI features on Samsung devices.

"We are excited to bring the Galaxy AI Café concept to Romania, to Cluj-Napoca, a city full of life and energy. We want to democratize people's access to artificial intelligence by creating a space to explore together how AI can transform the way we communicate and interact," said Tiberiu Dobre, Vice President of Samsung Electronics in Romania and Bulgaria.

A highlight of the café is the Samsung XHB LED screen, the largest in Europe, known for its weather resistance and energy efficiency.

