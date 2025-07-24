Salrom secures licence extension for major graphite project in Romania  

Romania's National Salt Company, Salrom, has received an extension for its graphite exploitation license in the Ungurelașu–Polovragi area, the company announced on July 23.

The project is part of a European Commission-backed initiative to strengthen the continent's supply of strategic raw materials essential for battery manufacturing.

Salrom is seeking nearly EUR 200 million in European funding to support the project, which has been included among 47 strategic initiatives selected by the European Commission to bolster domestic production and processing of critical raw materials. These projects are distributed across 13 EU countries and aim to reduce the bloc's dependence on imports for key industrial inputs.

"The extension of the Graphite Shale Exploitation License will allow Salrom to develop business opportunities related to the maximum exploitation of the economic potential offered by this useful mineral substance," the company stated, highlighting the European strategic importance of the investment.

The project involves the extraction and primary processing of graphite shale to produce battery-grade graphite. It also includes the development of extraction infrastructure and the installation of advanced processing equipment needed to convert the raw material into high-purity graphite for use in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

Salrom has submitted a funding request for EUR 198.3 million, which would support the construction and commissioning of the facility. If approved and developed as planned, the project would position Romania among Europe's key producers of critical raw materials, particularly for the fast-growing battery industry.

Graphite is designated as a critical raw material due to its essential role in the energy transition and limited availability from secure sources. Salrom's development marks one of three Romanian projects selected under the EU's strategic programme for critical raw materials.

(Photo: Grafphotogpaher | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com