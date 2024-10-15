Salon of Romanian-American Artists kicks off third edition at ICR New York

The third edition of the Salon of Romanian-American Artists opens this Friday, October 18, with the exhibition ANTISYMMETRIC: Romanian-Canadian Perspectives in Contemporary Art hosted by the Brâncuşi Gallery of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in New York.

This edition of the annual Salon marks a true milestone, the organizers said, as it presents, for the first time, an exhibition dedicated to Romanian-Canadian visual creativity.

The project highlights the diversity of contemporary sensibilities by showcasing a group of five artists – Mona Ciciovan, Cătălin Domniţeanu, Carmen Smutneac, Costin Tuţă, Vasile Trif, and the late Ecaterina Pascaluta known as Ica Pas (1931-2020) - who explore the concept of “antisymmetry.” The show invites a reflection on the artistic dialogue between two cultures, Romanian and Canadian, while underlining the creative contrasts and merging differences between the two respective identities.

The five artists’ works - ranging from thought-provoking sculptures to captivating paintings - “highlight both individual and collective narratives shaping the way we understand the world today and promise to forge connections across different viewpoints and lived experiences.”

The exhibition awaits visitors until November 8. Further details are available here.

The Salon of Romanian-American Artists is a permanent program of the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York, launched in 2022, which aims to promote the works of contemporary North American artists of Romanian origin and showcase the creative vitality of the Romanian-American artistic community.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ICR New York)