Events

Salon of Romanian-American Artists kicks off third edition at ICR New York

15 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The third edition of the Salon of Romanian-American Artists opens this Friday, October 18, with the exhibition ANTISYMMETRIC: Romanian-Canadian Perspectives in Contemporary Art hosted by the Brâncuşi Gallery of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in New York.

This edition of the annual Salon marks a true milestone, the organizers said, as it presents, for the first time, an exhibition dedicated to Romanian-Canadian visual creativity.

The project highlights the diversity of contemporary sensibilities by showcasing a group of five artists – Mona Ciciovan, Cătălin Domniţeanu, Carmen Smutneac, Costin Tuţă, Vasile Trif, and the late Ecaterina Pascaluta known as Ica Pas (1931-2020) - who explore the concept of “antisymmetry.” The show invites a reflection on the artistic dialogue between two cultures, Romanian and Canadian, while underlining the creative contrasts and merging differences between the two respective identities.

The five artists’ works - ranging from thought-provoking sculptures to captivating paintings - “highlight both individual and collective narratives shaping the way we understand the world today and promise to forge connections across different viewpoints and lived experiences.”

The exhibition awaits visitors until November 8. Further details are available here.

The Salon of Romanian-American Artists is a permanent program of the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York, launched in 2022, which aims to promote the works of contemporary North American artists of Romanian origin and showcase the creative vitality of the Romanian-American artistic community.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ICR New York)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Salon of Romanian-American Artists kicks off third edition at ICR New York

15 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The third edition of the Salon of Romanian-American Artists opens this Friday, October 18, with the exhibition ANTISYMMETRIC: Romanian-Canadian Perspectives in Contemporary Art hosted by the Brâncuşi Gallery of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in New York.

This edition of the annual Salon marks a true milestone, the organizers said, as it presents, for the first time, an exhibition dedicated to Romanian-Canadian visual creativity.

The project highlights the diversity of contemporary sensibilities by showcasing a group of five artists – Mona Ciciovan, Cătălin Domniţeanu, Carmen Smutneac, Costin Tuţă, Vasile Trif, and the late Ecaterina Pascaluta known as Ica Pas (1931-2020) - who explore the concept of “antisymmetry.” The show invites a reflection on the artistic dialogue between two cultures, Romanian and Canadian, while underlining the creative contrasts and merging differences between the two respective identities.

The five artists’ works - ranging from thought-provoking sculptures to captivating paintings - “highlight both individual and collective narratives shaping the way we understand the world today and promise to forge connections across different viewpoints and lived experiences.”

The exhibition awaits visitors until November 8. Further details are available here.

The Salon of Romanian-American Artists is a permanent program of the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York, launched in 2022, which aims to promote the works of contemporary North American artists of Romanian origin and showcase the creative vitality of the Romanian-American artistic community.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ICR New York)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 October 2024
Transport
1,000-space parking lot to be added to Bucharest Airport
15 October 2024
Justice
Romanian Parliament votes to lift immunity of former health minister Nelu Tătaru
15 October 2024
Administration
Unirii Square consolidation project leads to major conflict between mayors, scandal in downtown Bucharest
15 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches recruitment process for General Manager
15 October 2024
Macro
Romania’s industrial figures confirm subdued economic activity in August
14 October 2024
Environment
National Geographic article explores plans to create a national park in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains
14 October 2024
M&A
Wolt acquires eMAG’s delivery platform Tazz in Romania
14 October 2024
Sports
Romanian national football team leaves thank you note for hosts after match in Cyprus