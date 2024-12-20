 

Salary of highest-paid CEO of a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange is EUR 52,000 monthly

20 December 2024

The salaries of CEOs in companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) ranged between RON 48,000 (around EUR 10,000) and RON 3.13 million (EUR 629,000) annually. 

2024 marked the third year in which companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange were required to publish details about executive remuneration. While the minimum amount granted to a CEO remained similar to last year, the maximum increased by approximately 26%, the highest being EUR 52,000 monthly, according to a study released by consulting firm KPMG.

For CFOs, the upper limit of fixed remuneration increased to RON 1.86 million, while the lower limit decreased to RON 41,297. Among the 13 CFOs of BET companies analyzed, 9 ranked in the upper half of the classification, according to the study.

BET companies, which were part of the KPMG analysis, generally pay remuneration proportional to company size. Some companies, however, reward CEOs based on the performance of their companies.

“Compared to previous years, there is a slight increase in the number of companies offering variable remuneration, with more than half now including this component in the remuneration package. [...] This would allow for the correlation of rewards with individual and company performance, thereby encouraging focused efforts to achieve strategic objectives,” said Mădălina Racovițan, Partner, Tax Consultancy, and Head of People Services at KPMG Romania. 

For non-executive leaders, the proportion of companies offering variable remuneration decreased from 30% to 25%. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bacho12345 | Dreamstime.com)

