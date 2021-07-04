Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 04/07/2021 - 08:23
Business

Saint-Gobain invests EUR 45 mln in new production line in Romania

07 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French construction materials producer Saint-Gobain began constructing a second plasterboard production line in Turda, central Romania, under a EUR 45 million project.

The group aims to increase the production capacity to meet the rapidly growing local needs and deliver more on Southeast European markets. The new line will become operational in April 2023.

The French group has already invested some EUR 350 mln in its twelve plants in Romania, where it employs some 1,800. In one of its recent moves, the French group reopened in late 2018 the fiberglass mineral wool production line at the Isover factory in Ploiești, in response to the growing demand for this niche in Southeast Europe, after closing it in 2016 due to the crisis.

Recently, the company said that the demand for construction materials would increase in 2021 and the coming years, contributing to a new development stage of Saint-Gobain Romania's business.

"Given that projects in the residential sector have intensified, especially in the case of premium residential projects, new single-family homes, but also renovations, we expect an upward trend for the Saint-Gobain Group. The medium and long-term prospects are solid," said Ovidiu Pascutiu, CEO of Saint-Gobain Group in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ricochet69/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 04/07/2021 - 08:23
Business

Saint-Gobain invests EUR 45 mln in new production line in Romania

07 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French construction materials producer Saint-Gobain began constructing a second plasterboard production line in Turda, central Romania, under a EUR 45 million project.

The group aims to increase the production capacity to meet the rapidly growing local needs and deliver more on Southeast European markets. The new line will become operational in April 2023.

The French group has already invested some EUR 350 mln in its twelve plants in Romania, where it employs some 1,800. In one of its recent moves, the French group reopened in late 2018 the fiberglass mineral wool production line at the Isover factory in Ploiești, in response to the growing demand for this niche in Southeast Europe, after closing it in 2016 due to the crisis.

Recently, the company said that the demand for construction materials would increase in 2021 and the coming years, contributing to a new development stage of Saint-Gobain Romania's business.

"Given that projects in the residential sector have intensified, especially in the case of premium residential projects, new single-family homes, but also renovations, we expect an upward trend for the Saint-Gobain Group. The medium and long-term prospects are solid," said Ovidiu Pascutiu, CEO of Saint-Gobain Group in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ricochet69/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?