Bucharest’s main airport announces post-lockdown safety measures

The Henri Coandă International Airport, Bucharest’s main one, has released a set of safety measures to be implemented starting May 15.

Travelers are advised to stay in permanent contact with their airline and arrive at the airport three hours before the scheduled hour of their flight. Passengers need to wear masks and maintain a distance of at least 1 meter from others.

Upon arriving at the airport, the passengers will be guided towards the waiting tents that have been set up. From the tents, travelers will leave in groups organized by airport employees towards the passenger terminal. Only passengers arriving from the waiting tents will be allowed into the terminal. After the check-in formalities, passengers will follow the regular track, while maintaining the safety distance of 1 meter.

The buses transferring passengers to and from the plane will run at 50% of their capacity. Travelers occupying the rows farthest from the plane’s door will board first.

The bus and taxi stations have been relocated and the access of cars to the Departures parking lot is done according to a changed flow, the company said. Because of the works on the rail connection to Gara de Nord train station, traffic in the airport area is diverted.

Sanitizer dispensers have been set up along the departures and arrivals corridors, and travelers are advised to use them, especially after the checks. The terminal infrastructure is disinfected at least ten times a day, the airport said.

(Photo: Bucharest Airports Facebook Page)

