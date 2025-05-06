Politics

Russian ideologue close to Vladimir Putin praises Romanian far-right presidential candidate

06 May 2025

Russian political philosopher close to the Russian presidency, Aleksandr Dugin, issued several messages in support of Romanian presidential candidate George Simion, who repeatedly opposed supporting Ukraine.

Dugin portrayed Simion positively in a number of messages, calling him a champion of “real people.” 

"Simion has gained in Romania. Globalists either kill him, or cancel the results of elections. It is no more a political battle. It is Antichrist against humans," wrote Dugin, continuing a rhetoric and world view shared between the Kremlin and the European and American far-right. 

According to them, Russia and its allies are presented as victims of a global conspiracy whose authors are loosely defined. Dugin, considered the ideological architect of the brutal expansion promoted by Vladimir Putin, describes Simion as a providential leader who is also a victim.

While in December 2024 Dugin praised Călin Georgescu, a former presidential candidate eliminated from the race for alleged ties to Russia, he now appears to have fully transferred his support to George Simion. A few months ago, the same Dugin directly threatened Romania with reprisals if it did not become neutral.

In addition to Dugin’s statements, the Kremlin officially reacted to Romania’s electoral situation through spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. He accused the Romanian state of having "deprived" voters of their right to choose their preferred candidate, referring to the elimination of Călin Georgescu from the race. 

"One of the favorites of these elections was absolutely arbitrarily eliminated from the electoral race. Romanian voters were deprived of the right to vote for whom they wanted, and this can be stated unequivocally," said Peskov, in a statement transmitted by the TASS agency. 

The same agency mentions that George Simion, winner of the first round, is a "colleague" of Georgescu. “This is, in fact, Călin Georgescu's victory. What happened during these elections in Romania is a very important signal. And that means that anti-globalist, conservative, traditionalist forces, not only in America, but also in the European Union, are beginning to win. For us, it is a chance. For this candidate to win, who is not one of ours, at all, but he is the enemy of our enemies,” Dugin said in an interview.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Romanian authorities reportedly hold concrete evidence that Russia orchestrated cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns aimed at manipulating the country’s November 2024 presidential elections.

According to the French investigative portal, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) traced a wave of more than 85,000 cyberattacks targeting Romania’s electoral infrastructure, launched from 33 countries but coordinated by Russia’s foreign intelligence service (SVR).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin and LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

