The Embassy of the Russian Federation was the sole foreign mission to send a message of condolences following the death of Romania’s former president Ion Iliescu, notes Iulian Anghel in a column in Ziarul Financiar.

The message came 24 hours after the Romanian authorities officially announced Iliescu’s death. No other embassy had publicly commented or sent official condolences at that time, and no foreign delegation had announced plans to attend the funeral ceremonies.

Ion Iliescu, Romania’s second post-communist president, was a prominent figure in the country’s political transition after 1989. A former member of the communist nomenklatura, he studied engineering in Moscow before returning to Romania and rising through the ranks of the Romanian Communist Party. He served as president between 1990 and 1996 and again from 2000 to 2004.

While the column in Ziarul Financiar noted the limited diplomatic response to Iliescu’s passing, it also raised broader concerns about Romania’s current international standing. According to the author, no foreign delegation has visited Bucharest in the three months since the country’s recent change in government, neither at ministerial level, nor higher.

“There is, apparently, no connection between the two situations,” Anghel wrote. “But the feeling of loneliness remains: no one looks for you, neither when you are good nor when you are bad.”

The article pointed to a lack of visible engagement from Romania’s international partners, contrasting with previous moments when high-level visits to Bucharest were more frequent, particularly during periods of political transition or foreign policy shifts.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Liviu Florin Albei)