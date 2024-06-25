Russia producing Dacia Logan MCV model under Lada brand

Russia resumed the production of the station wagon model Lada Largus, designed and launched by Romania’s Dacia automobile factory some 20 years ago under the name Dacia Logan MCV and transferred by the Renault group to the AvtoVAZ factory in Russia, where the French group held the majority stake until last year, Newsweek.ro reported.

In May 2022, following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Renault gave up its 68% stake in the Togliatti car plant to its partner AvtoVAZ. It hasn’t transferred the production license for Lada Largo, however.

Now, AvtoVAZ found the molds, sourced parts locally or from China, and from June 20, 2024, it resumed production of the Lada Largus model.

Dacia began production of this model in Romania at the end of 2006.

The last automobiles with Renault parts and under Renault license were assembled by AvtoVAZ in Togliatti in the summer of 2023.

From June 20, 2024, Lada Largus is produced, both in the form of a station wagon and in the form of a utility vehicle (van), with parts produced locally or imported from China.

(Photo source: Vitalij Sova/Dreamstime.com)