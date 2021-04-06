Romanian ruling coalition's members divided again over "special pensions"

The Romanian reformist party USR PLUS, the junior partner of the Liberal Party (PNL) in the ruling coalition, accuses PNL and UDMR (another junior ruling partner) of "shameless hypocrisy" in the case of the vote for the project to abolish special pensions for local elected officials.

Specifically, MPs of PNL and UDMR, backed by Social Democrats (PSD, opposition), blocked the draft bill on this topic in the parliament's expert committees.

USR PLUS shows in a press release that, in the Human Rights Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, the project received a negative opinion, with 6 votes "for," of which 4 from USR PLUS, and 18 abstentions from PSD, PNL and UDMR, G4media.ro reported.

"Shameless hypocrisy! In front of the cameras, the PSD, PNL, UDMR MPs say they want fairness for those retired, but when it comes to concrete measures to eliminate special pensions, they take a step back. We will not give up, however, until we end this shameful system that divides Romanians into specials and non-specials," USR PLUS states in the quoted press release.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)