Politics

EP approves Roxana Mînzatu as vice president of the European Commission, Romanian PM says

21 November 2024

The European Parliament has validated Roxana Mînzatu as vice president of the European Commission (EC), Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced. A Social Democrat MEP, she has been appointed executive vice president for people, skills, and preparedness.

"It is another important step in raising our country's profile at the European Union level," Ciolacu said in a post on social media.

Politico Europe reported that Ursula von der Leyen's second term as president of the European Commission is on course to begin December 1 after the bloc's political families have reached a deal to complete her top team on Wednesday, November 20.

Roxana Mînzatu, 44, was Romania's proposal for European Commissioner. She has, according to her CV, extensive experience in the field of European funds gained in the private sector, non-governmental sector, and during her time in public offices. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Saul Pop)

1

