Romanian MEP elected deputy president of Socialist group in EP

Romanian MEP Rovana Plumb, a member of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), was elected on June 19 as one of the nine vice-presidents of the Socialist Group (S&D) in the European Parliament, Bursa.ro reported.

Rovana Plumb topped the list of PSD candidates in the elections for the European Parliament.

The other vice-presidents are Eric Andrieu (France), Biljana Borzan (Croatia), Miriam Dalli (Malta), Helene Fritzon, Roberto Gualtieri (Italy), Bernd Lange (Germany), Claude Moraes (UK) and Kati Piri (The Netherlands).

“We will fight for poverty reduction, for all that means investments, for curbing the negative impact of climate change and also for all that means gender equality and decent jobs. We want a united Europe, not a two-speed Europe,” Rovana Plumb said in a telephone call at Antena 3.

At the same time, while the S&D group in the EP was appointing her as vice-president, Rovana Plumb was marking a twin victory in her county party organization in Romania (PSD Dambovita), where she was re-elected as president and her son Andrei Plumb was elected as vice-president.

