Rompetrol group reports USD 3.57 bln turnover in January-September

Rompetrol Rafinare, a KMG International Group (Rompetrol) member company, announced it recorded in the first nine months of 2024 a gross turnover of USD 3.57 billion and an operational result (EBITDA, an indicator that measures the company's profitability before deducting depreciation, interest, fees, and taxes) of about USD 125 million.

The financial results were impacted by the planned shutdown of the Petromidia refinery between March and May 2024, but also by other exogenous factors - the volatility of quotations for raw materials (crude oil, biocomponent) and petroleum products, respectively, the evolution of refining margins, recorded at international level.

"The Petromidia and Vega refineries are operating at optimal capacity, at a level that we anticipated after the resumption of operational processes, following the completion of all works during the general turnaround. It has been a difficult project with many important actions, but one that ensures we operate at high standards of efficiency and safety. The efforts were reflected in the activity in the third quarter, which shows us the upward trend, also supported by the works carried out in the turnaround," said Florian Pop, General Manager Rompetrol Rafinare.

The company reconfirms its commitment to support stability in the energy sector, with almost 70% of the total fuels obtained between January and September 2024 being directed to the domestic market.

The total value of exports made by Rompetrol Rafinare (through the refining and petrochemical divisions) in the first 9 months of the year amounted to USD 701 million, with almost one million tons of oil products exported in January - September 2024.

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)