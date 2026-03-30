Romania’s largest refinery to resume operations after planned outage

Rompetrol Rafinare (BVB: RRC) has completed the mechanical works included in the planned turnaround of the two operated refineries – Petromidia Năvodari and Vega Ploiești, a company press release announced. The company ranks as the country’s largest fuel producer, refining oil imported from Kazakhstan through the Novorossiysk port in Russia.

Petromidia refinery is one of the most modern in the Black Sea region and represents approximately 40% of the refining capacity in Romania.

The amount of crude oil processed by Petromidia refinery increased by 27% y/y to 5.89 million tonnes in 2025, while the smaller refinery Vega (which produces special products such as bitumen) processed 35% y/y more crude oil (395 thousand tonnes). The output of gasoline/petrol increased by 35% y/y to 1.7 million tonnes, while the output of diesel and jet fuel increased by only 27% y/y to 3.1 million tonnes. The company exported 39% of its output.

In the coming days, the refineries will return to optimal capacity, a process that is very important and carried out in stages, in full compliance with all safety and workplace security standards. Rompetrol Rafinare also says.

The refineries operated by Rompetrol Rafinare will soon resume their efforts to supply petroleum products, helping stabilise the national market in a challenging context for both producers and consumers, the company assured.

The technological shutdown was carried out according to a precise schedule, with general turnarounds planned at 4-year intervals and intermediate shutdowns at 2-year intervals. These turnarounds are necessary to ensure safe operation, the continuity of technological processes, and environmental protection.

The significant shareholders of Rompetrol Rafinare SA are KMG International (54.63% – direct and indirect) and the Romanian state through the Ministry of Energy (44.7%).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rompetrol - KMG International)