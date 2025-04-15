 

M&A

Romania's Romgaz seeks consultant to help it with planned takeover of fertilizers maker Azomureș

15 April 2025

State-controlled gas group Romgaz (BVB: SNG) has launched on the electronic procurement platform SICAP a tender to buy consultancy services aimed at evaluating, assisting in the negotiation, and, eventually, purchasing the production assets of the Azomureș fertilizer plant, according to Economedia.ro.

Azomureș is currently owned by the Swiss group Ameropa. It is the only fertilizers producer still in operation in Romania, although it has ceased operations for several months due to high gas prices.

Azomureș is the largest individual gas consumer in Romania, at maximum capacity "burning" 1.2 billion cubic meters annually. It produces urea, nitrates, and complex fertilizer products.

The consultancy services contract will be concluded for 12 months, which is supposed to cover the entire duration of Romgaz's approach, from evaluation to the eventual acquisition of the plant.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel-Al Haddad)

