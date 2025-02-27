Energy

Romgaz plans to target Romanian residential market starting next winter season

27 February 2025

Romanian state-controlled natural gas producer Romgaz will launch the first offers to household customers in the third quarter of this year, according to the company's CEO, quoted by Economica.net.

Contracting the IT system required to manage the household customers' accounts is already underway.

"The synergies within the company make the supply price competitive, as is the case of Hidroelectrica [for electricity]," declared Răzvan Popescu, general manager of Romgaz, at the ZF Power Summit conference.

"We are less exposed to price variations in the market," he explained.

Currently, the household consumers are supplied mainly by E.On and Engie, which also operate the two regional distribution networks in the country.

In January, Romgaz launched the tender for the IT platform required for contracting and invoicing gas and electricity for household customers, which must support an "unlimited" number of consumption points. The company further estimates that the award will be made during May of this year. 

After signing the contract, the winner will have to deliver the necessary hardware infrastructure within 45 days at most and put the IT platform into operation after another 45 days – a total of 90 days.

This is the essential step that Romgaz is taking to finally enter the segment of gas supply for the population.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

