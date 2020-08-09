Romania’s Romgaz to build new 200 MW power plant with private partner

Romanian state-controlled natural gas producer Romgaz, in partnership with a division of Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP), controlled by local businessman Gabriel Comanescu, will develop a combined 200 MW power plant on the location of a bankrupt thermal power plant in Halanga, Mehedinti county, in southwestern Romania.

The bankrupt plant, Romag Termo, belonged to the Autonomous Authority for Nuclear Technologies (RAAN), fully controlled by the Economy Ministry, which went bankrupt in 2016.

Market sources told Economica.net that the new project is a mixed project, including a 150 MW gas-fired power plant and a 50 MW photovoltaic park.

The panels will be placed on the land of the current plant in Halanga, which needs prior environmental cleansing.

No financial details of this partnership have been disclosed yet.

The only information available now is that Romgaz will supply the gas will, and GSP Power (a subsidiary of Comanescu’s GSP) will build the plant and install the photovoltaic panels.

