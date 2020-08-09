Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 08:15
Business
Romania’s Romgaz to build new 200 MW power plant with private partner
08 September 2020
Romanian state-controlled natural gas producer Romgaz, in partnership with a division of Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP), controlled by local businessman Gabriel Comanescu, will develop a combined 200 MW power plant on the location of a bankrupt thermal power plant in Halanga, Mehedinti county, in southwestern Romania.



The bankrupt plant, Romag Termo, belonged to the Autonomous Authority for Nuclear Technologies (RAAN), fully controlled by the Economy Ministry, which went bankrupt in 2016.

Market sources told Economica.net that the new project is a mixed project, including a 150 MW gas-fired power plant and a 50 MW photovoltaic park.

The panels will be placed on the land of the current plant in Halanga, which needs prior environmental cleansing.

No financial details of this partnership have been disclosed yet.

The only information available now is that Romgaz will supply the gas will, and GSP Power (a subsidiary of Comanescu’s GSP) will build the plant and install the photovoltaic panels.

(Photo: Oleg Gerasymenko/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]



