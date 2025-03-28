Romania’s Romgaz to pay thin 2% dividend yield amid high investments

Romania’s main natural gas producer, Romgaz (BVB: SNG), plans to pay a dividend with a yield of just 2%, according to Profit.ro quoting a company’s note to investors.

The Board of Directors of Romgaz (SNG) convened the shareholders for April 29-30, with the distribution of profits on the agenda.

Thus, the amount of RON 583.91 million would go to shareholders in the form of dividends at a distribution rate of 18.14% compared to the net profit of RON 3.22 billion obtained last year.

The company also aims to transfer RON 20.43 million, representing dividends from retained earnings. This brings the aggregate dividends to RON 604.34 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)