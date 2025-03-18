Romania's Romgaz considers taking over fertilizers producer Azomureș

The Ministry of Energy has mandated state-controlled Romgaz (BVB: SNG), the largest natural gas producer in Romania, to evaluate the takeover of the largest fertilizer production plant for Romanian agriculture, Azomureș, energy minister Sebastian Burduja said, according to Economedia.ro.

Romgaz published an announcement in the Electronic Public Procurement System for consultancy services in the evaluation, negotiation, and acquisition of the Azomureș assets.

"This strategic move aims to diversify Romgaz's portfolio and expand into a production segment that will give Romanian gas greater added value, including being able to capitalize on the resources extracted from the Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea," minister Burduja said in a post on his Facebook page.

"Romgaz will complete this process and, based on the specialized evaluation of Azomureș assets, will be able to make a new strategic move. I support this process," the minister added.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Azomures)